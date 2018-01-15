Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46Posted: Updated:
Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday.>>
Neighbors on alert after finding suspicious footprints leading from house to house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A South Hill neighborhood remains on edge after finding fresh footprints in the snow on Thursday. The reason why those prints are suspicious is because they led from house to house to house in the cul-de-sac they live on. Neighbors took photos of all the steps. They originally thought the prints might be from a meter reader. But first of all, none of the footprints led to the home’s meters and Avista told them none of their employees were or had been in the neig...>>
Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes
POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.>>
S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape
SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.>>
Celebrate MLK Day in downtown Spokane with a Rally and Unity March
SPOKANE, Wash.- The City of Spokane hopes you can join them in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, January 15. The day starts Monday morning at 10am with a Rally at the Spokane Convention Center.>>
Corrections officer, wife charged with luring teen for sex
KENNEWICK, Wash. - An Oregon corrections officer and his wife, a teacher, have been charged with crimes after prosecutors say they tried to lure a teen girl into a sexual relationship.>>
Image problem? Some cities end their role in A&E's 'Live PD'
HARTFORD, Conn. - Some law enforcement agencies have ended their agreements to be on A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD" as local government leaders concluded the program was making their communities look bad. Those agencies include police departments in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Streetsboro, Ohio.>>
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46
LONDON - Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46. Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.>>
Washington won't release driver's license info without order
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Licensing says it will no longer release personal information to federal immigration authorities without a court order unless required by law. The agency announced the change Monday following a report in The Seattle Times last week that showed the Department of Licensing was handing over personal information to federal authorities 20 to 30 times a month.>>
US Army hero dog during WWII receives posthumous medal
LONDON - A U.S. Army dog that attacked a machine-gun nest during World War II has been posthumously awarded Britain's highest honor for animal bravery.>>
Trump promises involvement after Hawaii alert
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says the federal government will "get involved" with Hawaii following the false alarm about an incoming missile strike on the island state.>>
Australian dictionary picks 'Milkshake duck' as word for 2017
CANBERRA, Australia - An Australian dictionary has chosen "milkshake duck" as its word of 2017, though after the announcement most people said they had never heard of the term. Milkshake duck is a term born in the twittersphere that describes an overnight social media sensation whose viral support rapidly dissolves with closer scrutiny.>>
Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes
POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.>>
Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday.>>
Celebrate MLK Day in downtown Spokane with a Rally and Unity March
SPOKANE, Wash.- The City of Spokane hopes you can join them in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, January 15. The day starts Monday morning at 10am with a Rally at the Spokane Convention Center.>>
Famed opera singer from Spokane celebrates 100th birthday
SPOKANE, Wash.- It's not every day that you get to wish someone a Happy 100th Birthday! Famed opera singer Eleanore Skok celebrated the birthday milestone Sunday with her entire family in Spokane. Skok grew up in the area, then studied at The Juilliard School.>>
