Worker who hit false missile alert is reassigned - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Worker who hit false missile alert is reassigned

Posted: Updated:
HONOLULU -

Hawaii officials say an employee has been reassigned after mistakenly hitting the live alert button of the state's missile warning system, creating a wave of panic.
  
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza said in an email Monday that the worker has been temporarily moved to a job without access to the system amid an internal investigation.
  
He says no other personnel changes have been made.
  
The agency has said that it changed protocols to require that two people send an alert and made it easier to cancel a false alarm - a process that took nearly 40 minutes Saturday.
  
The blunder caused more than a million people in Hawaii to fear that they were about to be struck by a nuclear missile.
  
___
  
8 p.m.
  
For many Hawaii residents, the ballistic missile false alarm was a preparedness wakeup call.
  
State officials have been trying to tell residents for months that if there is a missile headed for the islands, there will be little time to do much more than to get inside, stay inside and stay tuned. But that message didn't seem to sink in until after the false alarm.
  
Residents and tourists remained rattled Sunday, a day after the mistaken alert was blasted out to cellphones across the islands with a warning to seek immediate shelter.
  
The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission says it appears the Hawaii government didn't have reasonable safeguards in place that would have prevented the transmission of a false alert.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets

    Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets

    Sunday, January 14 2018 11:55 PM EST2018-01-15 04:55:41 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday. 

    >>

  • Image problem? Some cities end their role in A&E's 'Live PD'

    Image problem? Some cities end their role in A&E's 'Live PD'

    Monday, January 15 2018 12:32 PM EST2018-01-15 17:32:58 GMT

    HARTFORD, Conn. - Some law enforcement agencies have ended their agreements to be on A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD" as local government leaders concluded the program was making their communities look bad. Those agencies include police departments in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Streetsboro, Ohio. 

    >>

    HARTFORD, Conn. - Some law enforcement agencies have ended their agreements to be on A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD" as local government leaders concluded the program was making their communities look bad. Those agencies include police departments in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Streetsboro, Ohio. 

    >>

  • Neighbors on alert after finding suspicious footprints leading from house to house

    Neighbors on alert after finding suspicious footprints leading from house to house

    Sunday, January 14 2018 9:20 PM EST2018-01-15 02:20:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A South Hill neighborhood remains on edge after finding fresh footprints in the snow on Thursday. The reason why those prints are suspicious is because they led from house to house to house in the cul-de-sac they live on. Neighbors took photos of all the steps. They originally thought the prints might be from a meter reader. But first of all, none of the footprints led to the home’s meters and Avista told them none of their employees were or had been in the neig...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A South Hill neighborhood remains on edge after finding fresh footprints in the snow on Thursday. The reason why those prints are suspicious is because they led from house to house to house in the cul-de-sac they live on. Neighbors took photos of all the steps. They originally thought the prints might be from a meter reader. But first of all, none of the footprints led to the home’s meters and Avista told them none of their employees were or had been in the neig...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Monday, January 15 2018 6:49 PM EST2018-01-15 23:49:27 GMT

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

  • Two injured in late night motorhome fire

    Two injured in late night motorhome fire

    Monday, January 15 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-01-15 23:19:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters report two people were taken to area hospitals after a mobile home fire Sunday night. Just before midnight, multiple units from Spokane Fire Department responded to a report of a burning motorhome in the alley behind 1424 W. Maxwell Ave. The fire was quickly extinguished and fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters report two people were taken to area hospitals after a mobile home fire Sunday night. Just before midnight, multiple units from Spokane Fire Department responded to a report of a burning motorhome in the alley behind 1424 W. Maxwell Ave. The fire was quickly extinguished and fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading. 

    >>

  • Citigroup says it will use raises to narrow pay gap

    Citigroup says it will use raises to narrow pay gap

    Monday, January 15 2018 6:08 PM EST2018-01-15 23:08:14 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Citigroup says it will slightly raise pay for women and minorities to close a gap with men and whites.    The big bank says an internal survey shows women get 99 percent as much as men in similar jobs and minorities in the U.S. get 99 percent as much as whites. Those are smaller gaps than in the overall work force.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Citigroup says it will slightly raise pay for women and minorities to close a gap with men and whites.    The big bank says an internal survey shows women get 99 percent as much as men in similar jobs and minorities in the U.S. get 99 percent as much as whites. Those are smaller gaps than in the overall work force.

    >>
    •   