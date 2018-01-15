Worker who hit false missile alert is reassigned

Worker who hit false missile alert is reassignedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets
Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday.>>
Image problem? Some cities end their role in A&E's 'Live PD'
Image problem? Some cities end their role in A&E's 'Live PD'
HARTFORD, Conn. - Some law enforcement agencies have ended their agreements to be on A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD" as local government leaders concluded the program was making their communities look bad. Those agencies include police departments in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Streetsboro, Ohio.>>
HARTFORD, Conn. - Some law enforcement agencies have ended their agreements to be on A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD" as local government leaders concluded the program was making their communities look bad. Those agencies include police departments in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Streetsboro, Ohio.>>
Neighbors on alert after finding suspicious footprints leading from house to house
Neighbors on alert after finding suspicious footprints leading from house to house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A South Hill neighborhood remains on edge after finding fresh footprints in the snow on Thursday. The reason why those prints are suspicious is because they led from house to house to house in the cul-de-sac they live on. Neighbors took photos of all the steps. They originally thought the prints might be from a meter reader. But first of all, none of the footprints led to the home’s meters and Avista told them none of their employees were or had been in the neig...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A South Hill neighborhood remains on edge after finding fresh footprints in the snow on Thursday. The reason why those prints are suspicious is because they led from house to house to house in the cul-de-sac they live on. Neighbors took photos of all the steps. They originally thought the prints might be from a meter reader. But first of all, none of the footprints led to the home’s meters and Avista told them none of their employees were or had been in the neig...>>
S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape
S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape
SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.>>
SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.>>
Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes
Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes
POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.>>
POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.>>
Celebrate MLK Day in downtown Spokane with a Rally and Unity March
Celebrate MLK Day in downtown Spokane with a Rally and Unity March
SPOKANE, Wash.- The City of Spokane hopes you can join them in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, January 15. The day starts Monday morning at 10am with a Rally at the Spokane Convention Center.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- The City of Spokane hopes you can join them in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, January 15. The day starts Monday morning at 10am with a Rally at the Spokane Convention Center.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home
Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.>>
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.>>
Two injured in late night motorhome fire
Two injured in late night motorhome fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters report two people were taken to area hospitals after a mobile home fire Sunday night. Just before midnight, multiple units from Spokane Fire Department responded to a report of a burning motorhome in the alley behind 1424 W. Maxwell Ave. The fire was quickly extinguished and fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters report two people were taken to area hospitals after a mobile home fire Sunday night. Just before midnight, multiple units from Spokane Fire Department responded to a report of a burning motorhome in the alley behind 1424 W. Maxwell Ave. The fire was quickly extinguished and fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.>>
Citigroup says it will use raises to narrow pay gap
Citigroup says it will use raises to narrow pay gap
NEW YORK (AP) - Citigroup says it will slightly raise pay for women and minorities to close a gap with men and whites. The big bank says an internal survey shows women get 99 percent as much as men in similar jobs and minorities in the U.S. get 99 percent as much as whites. Those are smaller gaps than in the overall work force.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Citigroup says it will slightly raise pay for women and minorities to close a gap with men and whites. The big bank says an internal survey shows women get 99 percent as much as men in similar jobs and minorities in the U.S. get 99 percent as much as whites. Those are smaller gaps than in the overall work force.>>
Trump honors King's legacy in weekly address to nation
Trump honors King's legacy in weekly address to nation
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump says the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of a colorblind society is the American dream. Trump dedicated his weekly address to King, the civil rights leader who was assassinated 50 years ago in April.>>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump says the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of a colorblind society is the American dream. Trump dedicated his weekly address to King, the civil rights leader who was assassinated 50 years ago in April.>>
Suspect in Wichita hoax call expresses remorse for death
Suspect in Wichita hoax call expresses remorse for death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A California man accused of making a hoax emergency call that resulted in the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he regrets the man's death but he wouldn't say whether he made the call.>>
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A California man accused of making a hoax emergency call that resulted in the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he regrets the man's death but he wouldn't say whether he made the call.>>
CVS Pharmacy promises to end touch ups of its beauty images
CVS Pharmacy promises to end touch ups of its beauty images
NEW YORK (AP) - CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health Corp., wants to end touch ups of its beauty images in its marketing campaigns by the end of 2020. The plan, announced Monday, affects the marketing materials CVS produces, but it also says it will work with key brand partners and industry experts to develop specific guidelines in an effort to ensure transparency.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health Corp., wants to end touch ups of its beauty images in its marketing campaigns by the end of 2020. The plan, announced Monday, affects the marketing materials CVS produces, but it also says it will work with key brand partners and industry experts to develop specific guidelines in an effort to ensure transparency.>>
Army vet sues VA over scalpel left in body after surgery
Army vet sues VA over scalpel left in body after surgery
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - An Army veteran who says someone left a scalpel inside him after surgery is suing a Connecticut veterans affairs hospital. Bridgeport resident Glenford Turner says the scalpel was only discovered years later, after he suffered from long-term abdominal pain. He sued the VA in U.S. District Court last week, seeking unspecified compensatory damages.>>
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - An Army veteran who says someone left a scalpel inside him after surgery is suing a Connecticut veterans affairs hospital. Bridgeport resident Glenford Turner says the scalpel was only discovered years later, after he suffered from long-term abdominal pain. He sued the VA in U.S. District Court last week, seeking unspecified compensatory damages.>>
6-year-old Florida boy dies of rabies contracted from a bat
6-year-old Florida boy dies of rabies contracted from a bat
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A 6-year-old Florida boy has died from rabies he contracted after being scratched by an infected bat. The father of Ryker Roque told NBC that the boy died Sunday at an Orlando hospital. Father Henry Roque said he had found a sick bat, put it in a bucket and told his son not to touch it, but he did and was scratched.>>
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A 6-year-old Florida boy has died from rabies he contracted after being scratched by an infected bat. The father of Ryker Roque told NBC that the boy died Sunday at an Orlando hospital. Father Henry Roque said he had found a sick bat, put it in a bucket and told his son not to touch it, but he did and was scratched.>>
Spike in Nez Perce County overdose deaths
Spike in Nez Perce County overdose deaths
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say thirteen people died of a drug overdose in Nez Perce County in northern Idaho, at least double the number of any single year in the past nine years. The Lewiston Morning Tribune reports the county coroner's office compiled the figures, finding that overdose deaths spiked last year compared to the three overdose deaths recorded in 2016.>>
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say thirteen people died of a drug overdose in Nez Perce County in northern Idaho, at least double the number of any single year in the past nine years. The Lewiston Morning Tribune reports the county coroner's office compiled the figures, finding that overdose deaths spiked last year compared to the three overdose deaths recorded in 2016.>>
Senate committee hears testimony on gun control bills
Senate committee hears testimony on gun control bills
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A couple who survived last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas were among those asking a Senate panel to pass a slate of gun control bills that include measures to prohibit high capacity magazines and to ban so-called bump stocks, trigger modification devices designed to accelerate the rate of fire of a firearm.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A couple who survived last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas were among those asking a Senate panel to pass a slate of gun control bills that include measures to prohibit high capacity magazines and to ban so-called bump stocks, trigger modification devices designed to accelerate the rate of fire of a firearm.>>