Arizona police arrest 80-year-old man in armed bank robbery - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Arizona police arrest 80-year-old man in armed bank robbery

Robert Francis Krebs Robert Francis Krebs
TUCSON, Ariz. -

Police in Arizona have arrested an 80-year-old man they say robbed a credit union at gunpoint.
  
Tucson police said Sunday that a tip led to the arrest of Robert Francis Krebs after authorities circulated surveillance photos of him entering the Pyramid Credit Union and at a teller's window. They say Krebs had a handgun, demanded money from the teller and was given cash before running out of the bank.
  
Police released the photos after Friday's robbery. A local hotel clerk called police Saturday to report a man that looked like the one in the photos had tried to cash a check.
  
Police began checking nearby hotels and located Krebs. He was booked into jail on two counts of armed robbery.
  
It's unclear if he has an attorney.

  Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday. 

  Image problem? Some cities end their role in A&E's 'Live PD'

    HARTFORD, Conn. - Some law enforcement agencies have ended their agreements to be on A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD" as local government leaders concluded the program was making their communities look bad. Those agencies include police departments in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Streetsboro, Ohio. 

  Neighbors on alert after finding suspicious footprints leading from house to house

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A South Hill neighborhood remains on edge after finding fresh footprints in the snow on Thursday. The reason why those prints are suspicious is because they led from house to house to house in the cul-de-sac they live on. Neighbors took photos of all the steps. They originally thought the prints might be from a meter reader. But first of all, none of the footprints led to the home's meters and Avista told them none of their employees were or had been in the neig...

  Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

  Two injured in late night motorhome fire

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters report two people were taken to area hospitals after a mobile home fire Sunday night. Just before midnight, multiple units from Spokane Fire Department responded to a report of a burning motorhome in the alley behind 1424 W. Maxwell Ave. The fire was quickly extinguished and fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading. 

  Citigroup says it will use raises to narrow pay gap

    NEW YORK (AP) - Citigroup says it will slightly raise pay for women and minorities to close a gap with men and whites.    The big bank says an internal survey shows women get 99 percent as much as men in similar jobs and minorities in the U.S. get 99 percent as much as whites. Those are smaller gaps than in the overall work force.

