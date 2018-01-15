Army vet sues VA over scalpel left in body after surgery

An Army veteran who says someone left a scalpel inside him after surgery is suing a Connecticut veterans affairs hospital.



Bridgeport resident Glenford Turner says the scalpel was only discovered years later, after he suffered from long-term abdominal pain. He sued the VA in U.S. District Court last week, seeking unspecified compensatory damages.



Court papers say Turner had surgery at the VA hospital in West Haven in 2013. Nearly four years later, he went back to the VA with dizziness and severe abdominal pain. An X-Ray showed there was a scalpel inside his body.



Turner had to undergo surgery to remove the scalpel. His lawyer says doctors confirmed it was the same one. The lawyer calls it "an incomprehensible level of incompetence."



The VA said Monday it doesn't typically comment on pending litigation.

