Two injured in late night motorhome fire

Spokane firefighters report two people were taken to area hospitals after a mobile home fire Sunday night.

Just before midnight, multiple units from Spokane Fire Department responded to a report of a burning motorhome in the alley behind 1424 W. Maxwell Ave. The fire was quickly extinguished and fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.

While still working to put out the fire, additional fire crews were approached by two people who said they were in the motorhome when it caught fire. One person suffered burns on their hands and face, the second was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation. Both people were taken to the hospital.

The fire damaged overhead power lines and Avista Utilities worked to repair the damage and restore power to the affected area. The motorhome was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.