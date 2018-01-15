Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
PERRIS, Calif. -

Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. 

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house. The teenager claimed her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive in the home by her parents and said some of her siblings were bound with chains and padlocks.

When officers and deputies arrived, the sheriff's department says they met with the girl, who appeared to be only 10 years old and slightly emaciated. After a brief interview, the sheriff's department contact the parents, identified as 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin at the house where the teen escaped.

Investigators found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings, but the parents weren't able to give a logical explanation why the kids were restrained.

Deputies located what they believed to be 12 children inside the house, but were shocked to discover that 7 of them  were adults between the ages of 18 and 29. The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirty, according to the sheriff's department. Detectives were dispatched to the home to further investigate.

All 13 victims were taken to the police station and interviewed. Both parents were detained and taken to the station for further investigation. Child and Adult Protective Services arrived to assist with the investigation. The victims were given food and drinks after they claimed to be starving.

The six children were then taken to Riverside University Hospital System for medical examination and admitted for treatment. The seven adult children were taken to a different hospital in the area for treatment. 

The parents were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on child endangerment and torture charges.

Bail was set at $9 million each.

    •   