Rescuers save kayaker, dog from ice in Sandpoint

Fire crews with Selkirk Fire and Rescue responded to an ice rescue call at Chuck Slough in Sandpoint Monday afternoon.

Firefighters say a dog fell through the ice and a good Samaritan was in the process of trying to rescue the dog with a kayak. When crews arrived the kayaker was holding the dog up by its caller to keep it from drowning, but was unable to lift the dog into the kayak without tipping over.

Selkirk crews sent a rescuer out onto the ice and they were able to bring the dog and the kayaker back to shore safely.