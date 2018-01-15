Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown

Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind.

It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot. Several witnesses followed him eastbound on Main through downtown and stayed on the phone with police. The man was later identified as 33-year-old David V. Wyman.

Officers started getting reports that Wyman was now at Post and Main, climbing on top of vehicles and trying to break into other cars in the road. Officers arrived shortly after and took Wyman into custody. Officers on scene reported Wyman acting strangely and suspected he may be under the influence of drugs. Medics arrived and took Wyman to the hospital.

After an investigation it was discovered that Wyman had crashed into 6 other vehicles. Thankfully, no one was injured. The vehicle Wyman left behind at the scene had been reported stolen out of Wellpinit, Washington, about an hour before. Wyman matched the description of the suspect in the original vehicle theft.

After he's released from the hospital, police say he will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and 6 counts of hit-and-run.