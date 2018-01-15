Thousands attend MLK Day March in Spokane

Thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Spokane Monday, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

According to Executive Director of the MLK Family Outreach Center, Freda Gandy, 3,100 people attended the annual march.

“You use and exercise your rights and your time and talents to bring about change,” said Gandy. “It’s okay to believe what you believe. We need to be able to work together for one common mission and one common goal.”

Prior to the march, thousands gathered inside the Spokane Convention Center for a rally.

Following the march, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the East Central Community Center. The building will serve as the new MLK Family Outreach Center.

“We will be able to continue to fulfill our mission that embodies his (King Jr.) life and legacy through expanding our services,” said Gandy. “It means we’re able to break down barriers for people to access resources in the community.”