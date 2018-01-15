Spokane man uses acts of kindness to bring change - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane man uses acts of kindness to bring change

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A lot of people say they want to make the world a better place, but Sather Gowdy is letting his actions speak for themselves.

Gowdy has performed an act of kindness for someone every day for the last 90 days.

To say I’m going to step up and make a little difference for the person who lives next door to me, the person down the street,” said Gowdy. “I think if everyone did that we can go pretty far.”

Gowdy’s good deed attitude sprouted from a place of brokenness last October. The Mead High School graduate had been in a car accident, lost some of his friends, and had a bad breakup.

It was in that moment Gowdy decided to heal through doing kind things for others.

It’s transformed my life,” said Gowdy. “I don't know if there is an end to it. It’s part of my life now. If everyone did a little bit we could heal not just Spokane, but heal the world.”

Heal. That’s what Gowdy decided to call his campaign in which he’ll shovel snow, carry groceries for someone, fix a busted fence, or clean up a dirty ally. He does all of this to get closer to his community.

“I think our communities are broken,” said Gowdy. “We live in neighborhoods where we don't know our neighbors or we don't know the people across street or their kids. Healing is a process. It doesn't happen overnight but it takes commitment.”

It was that thought, that sparked Gowdy’s idea to call his acts of kindness #HealSpokane.

Gowdy will take a picture of his daily good deeds, share it on his Facebook group, and use the hashtag #HealSpokane.

He then encourages others to do the same. In fact, Gowdy had a chance to speak to 2,000 students at his former high school during their MLK rally. So far, his page has more than 100 likes and more than a dozen students have e-mailed him with their own stories of how they’ve chipped in to #HealSpokane.

 “When he (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) says, ‘Everybody can be a hero because everyone can serve,’ that's the blue print how to do it. How to fix racial injustice and inequalities.”

Click here to learn more about #HealSpokane. 

