U Penn student reportedly stabbed more than 20 times

Samuel Lincoln Woodward and Blaze Bernstein Samuel Lincoln Woodward and Blaze Bernstein
SANTA ANA, Calif. -

The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.
  
The Register reports that authorities are investigating whether the killing was an act of rage.
  
Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes says 20-year-old Samuel Lincoln Woodward was arrested and taken into custody Friday on suspicion of homicide after DNA evidence linked him to the death of college sophomore Blaze Bernstein.
  
Bernstein was home visiting his family in Lake Forest during winter break when Woodward picked him up on Jan. 2 and drove with him to several places before winding up at a park.
  
Barnes says the two knew each other from high school.
  
___
  
This story has been updated to reflect attribution to The Orange County Register.

