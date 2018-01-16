A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect

What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times.

Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

With the help of AI, scientists are learning how to translate animals' vocalizations and facial expressions into something we can understand. Scientists have already developed AI that interprets marmoset money sounds and AI that learns to spot pain in sheep.

 According to NBC News, a recent Amazon-sponsored report on future trends says in about a decade's time we'll have a translator for pets.

Dr. Con Slobodchikoff is leading the way when it comes to animal communication. Slobodchikoff has studied prairie dogs for more than 30 years and says the rodents have enough calls and noises to represent a language. And with the help of a computer science colleague, he turned those vocalizations into English. Last year, he founded a company called Zoolingua with the goal of developing a similar tool to translate pet sounds, facial expressions and body movements.

"I thought, if we can do this with prairie dogs, we can certainly do it with dogs and cats," Slobodchikoff told NBC News.

Right now Dr. Slobodchikoff is gathering together thousands of videos of dogs showing various barks and body movements, which he'll use to teach an AI algorithm about communication signals. Slobodchikoff aims to incorporate scientific research to decipher the true meanings of dogs' behavior. Then those barks could be translated into English words, so Fido could tell you, "I want to go for a walk."

Scientists say that even if the AI translator becomes a reality, there's still a long way to go before we can have conversations with pets. But researchers say the technology to better communicate with your dog or cat is on the horizon.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

    A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-01-16 05:24:08 GMT

    What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

    >>

    What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

    >>

  • Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 2:09 AM EST2018-01-16 07:09:07 GMT

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

  • Patient's stifled sneeze leads to ruptured throat, hospital

    Patient's stifled sneeze leads to ruptured throat, hospital

    Monday, January 15 2018 9:55 PM EST2018-01-16 02:55:03 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - Doctors in England say stifling a big sneeze can be hazardous for your health in rare cases, based on the very unusual experience of a man who ruptured the back of his throat when he tried to stop a sneeze.

    >>

    LONDON (AP) - Doctors in England say stifling a big sneeze can be hazardous for your health in rare cases, based on the very unusual experience of a man who ruptured the back of his throat when he tried to stop a sneeze.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Valley firefighters meet someone they saved using pit crew CPR

    Spokane Valley firefighters meet someone they saved using pit crew CPR

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 2:27 AM EST2018-01-16 07:27:14 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Everyday, firefighters respond to many different calls. But it’s not everyday that they get to reunite with the people they help. On Sunday, Matt Kovich, a firefighter with Spokane Valley Fire Department, was at a fundraiser for the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb. The event takes place in March and raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. While there, Matt met someone who had a story he didn’t expect to hear. “We normally don't get to...

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Everyday, firefighters respond to many different calls. But it’s not everyday that they get to reunite with the people they help. On Sunday, Matt Kovich, a firefighter with Spokane Valley Fire Department, was at a fundraiser for the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb. The event takes place in March and raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. While there, Matt met someone who had a story he didn’t expect to hear. “We normally don't get to...

    >>

  • Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 2:09 AM EST2018-01-16 07:09:07 GMT

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 15th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 15th

    Monday, January 15 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-01-15 22:25:15 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 15th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 15th.

    >>
    •   