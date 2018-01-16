House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from power

House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from powerPosted: Updated:
A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years
What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.>>
Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.>>
Patient's stifled sneeze leads to ruptured throat, hospital
LONDON (AP) - Doctors in England say stifling a big sneeze can be hazardous for your health in rare cases, based on the very unusual experience of a man who ruptured the back of his throat when he tried to stop a sneeze.>>
Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.>>
Aussie dad with a hunch hired copter that found injured son
SYDNEY (AP) - The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son. Samuel Lethbridge remains in a hospital in serious condition with multiple fractures on Tuesday following the crash on Sunday.>>
Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday.>>
Spokane Valley firefighters meet someone they saved using pit crew CPR
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Everyday, firefighters respond to many different calls. But it’s not everyday that they get to reunite with the people they help. On Sunday, Matt Kovich, a firefighter with Spokane Valley Fire Department, was at a fundraiser for the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb. The event takes place in March and raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. While there, Matt met someone who had a story he didn’t expect to hear. “We normally don't get to...>>
Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 15th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 15th.>>
Aussie dad with a hunch hired copter that found injured son
SYDNEY (AP) - The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son. Samuel Lethbridge remains in a hospital in serious condition with multiple fractures on Tuesday following the crash on Sunday.>>
House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from power
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House Intelligence Committee is poised to question Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's onetime confidant, following his spectacular fall from power after accusing the president's son and others of "treasonous" behavior for taking a meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign. Bannon is scheduled to testify on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the committee's plans.>>
A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years
What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.>>
Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor. Biles, who won four gold medals and five overall at the 2016 Olympics, released a statement via Twitter on Monday saying she is one of the "many survivors" that were abused by Larry Nassar.>>
U Penn student reportedly stabbed more than 20 times
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found. The Register reports that authorities are investigating whether the killing was an act of rage.>>
Spokane man uses acts of kindness to bring change
SPOKANE, Wash. - A lot of people say they want to make the world a better place, but Sather Gowdy is letting his actions speak for themselves. Gowdy has performed an act of kindness for someone every day for the last 90 days. “To say I’m going to step up and make a little difference for the person who lives next door to me, the person down the street,” said Gowdy. “I think if everyone did that we can go pretty far.”>>
Patient's stifled sneeze leads to ruptured throat, hospital
LONDON (AP) - Doctors in England say stifling a big sneeze can be hazardous for your health in rare cases, based on the very unusual experience of a man who ruptured the back of his throat when he tried to stop a sneeze.>>
