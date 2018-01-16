House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from power

The House Intelligence Committee is poised to question Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's onetime confidant, following his spectacular fall from power after accusing the president's son and others of "treasonous" behavior for taking a meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign.



Bannon is scheduled to testify on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the committee's plans. The person was not authorized to discuss private committee deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.



The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."



In the book, Bannon accuses Trump's eldest son, son-in-law and former campaign chairman of "treasonous" behavior for meeting with Russians who they believed were ready to offer "dirt" on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

