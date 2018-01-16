Aussie dad with a hunch hired copter that found injured son

The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son.



Samuel Lethbridge remains in a hospital in serious condition with multiple fractures on Tuesday following the crash on Sunday.



His father, Tony Lethbridge, told Seven Network television he suspected his 17-year-old son may have been in a car wreck when he did not return by Sunday night to the family home at Lake Macquarie, north of Sydney.



The father says he hired a helicopter on Monday morning and the car was spotted in scrub off a highway 20 kilometers (12 miles) from home.



The family did not reveal how much hiring the helicopter had cost.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)