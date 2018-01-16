White House says Trump won't apologize

White House says Trump won't apologizePosted: Updated:
A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years
What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.>>
Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.>>
Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.>>
Patient's stifled sneeze leads to ruptured throat, hospital
LONDON (AP) - Doctors in England say stifling a big sneeze can be hazardous for your health in rare cases, based on the very unusual experience of a man who ruptured the back of his throat when he tried to stop a sneeze.>>
Aussie dad with a hunch hired copter that found injured son
SYDNEY (AP) - The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son. Samuel Lethbridge remains in a hospital in serious condition with multiple fractures on Tuesday following the crash on Sunday.>>
U Penn student reportedly stabbed more than 20 times
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found. The Register reports that authorities are investigating whether the killing was an act of rage.>>
North Korea scoffs at Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet
TOYKO - North Korea's state-run media say U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet about having a bigger nuclear button than leader Kim Jong Un's is the "spasm of a lunatic.">>
White House says Trump won't apologize
WASHINGTON - White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump is "not going to apologize for trying to fix our immigration system," as the fall-out continues from Trump's reported use of a vulgarity to describe some African countries. Sanders tells reporters that Trump "hasn't said he didn't use strong language" in the meeting with bipartisan in the heated immigration debate last week.>>
Japan public TV sends mistaken North Korean missile alert
TOKYO - Japan's public broadcaster mistakenly sent an alert warning citizens of a North Korean missile launch and urging them to seek immediate shelter, then retracted it minutes later, days after a similar error in Hawaii. NHK television issued the message Tuesday on its internet and mobile news sites as well as on Twitter, saying North Korea appeared to have fired a missile at Japan. It said the government was telling people to take shelter.>>
4 officers hurt in shooting in South Carolina
YORK, S.C. (AP) - Four officers have been wounded in a shooting in South Carolina and state police say a suspect was also wounded. State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said York County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic call near York late Monday. Berry said deputies said the suspect was gone when officers arrived. A York police officer was shot and wounded during the search.>>
3 churches firebombed in Chile during pope visit
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) - Three churches have been firebombed in Chile on the first full day of Pope Francis' visit to the Andean nation. Authorities say two churches were burned in the early hours of Tuesday in the southern Araucania region. The pope is set to visit with indigenous Mapuches Wednesday in Temuco, the capital of Araucania.>>
Spokane Valley firefighters meet someone they saved using pit crew CPR
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Everyday, firefighters respond to many different calls. But it’s not everyday that they get to reunite with the people they help. On Sunday, Matt Kovich, a firefighter with Spokane Valley Fire Department, was at a fundraiser for the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb. The event takes place in March and raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. While there, Matt met someone who had a story he didn’t expect to hear. “We normally don't get to...>>
Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 15th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 15th.>>
Aussie dad with a hunch hired copter that found injured son
SYDNEY (AP) - The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son. Samuel Lethbridge remains in a hospital in serious condition with multiple fractures on Tuesday following the crash on Sunday.>>
House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from power
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House Intelligence Committee is poised to question Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's onetime confidant, following his spectacular fall from power after accusing the president's son and others of "treasonous" behavior for taking a meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign. Bannon is scheduled to testify on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the committee's plans.>>
