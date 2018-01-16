North Korea scoffs at Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

North Korea scoffs at Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet

Posted: Updated:
TOKYO -

North Korea's state-run media say U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet about having a bigger nuclear button than leader Kim Jong Un's is the "spasm of a lunatic."
  
Rodong Sinmun, the ruling party newspaper, lashed out at Trump in a commentary on Tuesday that took issue with the U.S. commander in chief's Jan. 3 tweet that "I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"
  
The tone of Tuesday's article was not uncommon for the North Korean media. But Trump's willingness to respond in kind - he has repeatedly called Kim "little rocket man" - is rare for an American leader and has led to several fiery verbal barrages since he took office nearly a year ago.

  • A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

    What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

  • Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

  • Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.

  • White House says Trump won't apologize

    WASHINGTON - White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump is "not going to apologize for trying to fix our immigration system," as the fall-out continues from Trump's reported use of a vulgarity to describe some African countries. Sanders tells reporters that Trump "hasn't said he didn't use strong language" in the meeting with bipartisan in the heated immigration debate last week. 

  • Japan public TV sends mistaken North Korean missile alert

    TOKYO - Japan's public broadcaster mistakenly sent an alert warning citizens of a North Korean missile launch and urging them to seek immediate shelter, then retracted it minutes later, days after a similar error in Hawaii. NHK television issued the message Tuesday on its internet and mobile news sites as well as on Twitter, saying North Korea appeared to have fired a missile at Japan. It said the government was telling people to take shelter.

