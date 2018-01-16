3-year-old Oklahoma girl killed by new family dog

3-year-old Oklahoma girl killed by new family dogPosted: Updated:
A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years
What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.>>
Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.>>
Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.>>
Patient's stifled sneeze leads to ruptured throat, hospital
LONDON (AP) - Doctors in England say stifling a big sneeze can be hazardous for your health in rare cases, based on the very unusual experience of a man who ruptured the back of his throat when he tried to stop a sneeze.>>
Aussie dad with a hunch hired copter that found injured son
SYDNEY (AP) - The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son. Samuel Lethbridge remains in a hospital in serious condition with multiple fractures on Tuesday following the crash on Sunday.>>
U Penn student reportedly stabbed more than 20 times
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found. The Register reports that authorities are investigating whether the killing was an act of rage.>>
