3-year-old Oklahoma girl killed by new family dog

3-year-old Oklahoma girl killed by new family dog

DUNCAN, Okla. -

A 3-year-old girl was mauled to death by a new family dog in Duncan, Oklahoma.

Rylee Dodge was left at home with her grandmother while her father, Jason went to visit his brother. 

Jason Dodge said he'd only been gone about 20 minutes when his mother called him and said the dog he'd gotten from a friend only five days before had attacked Rylee.

"When I came in the house, my mom was laying on the dog and she was just all bloody. I mean she was trying her best to get the dog off my daughter," Dodge told local media. "My daughter was just there laying on the bed, just limp." 

Duncan Police ended up shooting and killing the dog. Doctors could not save Rylee. 

Dodge said his mom, Rylee's grandmother, was not bitten by the dog but also had to go to the hospital.

