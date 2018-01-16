State attorneys general sue to block net-neutrality repeal

State attorneys general sue to block net-neutrality repealPosted: Updated:
A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years
What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.>>
Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.>>
Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.>>
Patient's stifled sneeze leads to ruptured throat, hospital
LONDON (AP) - Doctors in England say stifling a big sneeze can be hazardous for your health in rare cases, based on the very unusual experience of a man who ruptured the back of his throat when he tried to stop a sneeze.>>
Aussie dad with a hunch hired copter that found injured son
SYDNEY (AP) - The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son. Samuel Lethbridge remains in a hospital in serious condition with multiple fractures on Tuesday following the crash on Sunday.>>
Japan public TV sends mistaken North Korean missile alert
TOKYO - Japan's public broadcaster mistakenly sent an alert warning citizens of a North Korean missile launch and urging them to seek immediate shelter, then retracted it minutes later, days after a similar error in Hawaii. NHK television issued the message Tuesday on its internet and mobile news sites as well as on Twitter, saying North Korea appeared to have fired a missile at Japan. It said the government was telling people to take shelter.>>
Businesses join support for Washington carbon tax measure
SEATTLE (AP) - Microsoft Corp., REI, environmental groups and others are backing efforts by Gov. Jay Inslee to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change. Inslee has proposed a new tax of $20 per metric ton of carbon emissions that would start in 2019 and increase annually by 3.5 percent over inflation.>>
Navy filing homicide charges against 2 ship commanders
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Navy says it is filing negligent homicide charges against the commanders of two ships involved in fatal collisions last year. The charges are to be presented at what the military calls an Article 32 hearing, which will determine whether the accused are court-martialed.>>
Court docs: Sex offender arrested for Spokane Valley rape was released from jail two days earlier
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Court documents released Tuesday are offering more details about an early morning assault that happened at a Spokane Valley gas station early Saturday morning. Registered sex offender Michael Rush was arrested at the gas station near Trent and Vista. Responding deputies saw Rush leaving the gas station bathroom, where a woman in her early 40s was found partially undressed.>>
Semi crashes through elementary school wall in Minnesota
LYLE, Minn. (AP) - A semitrailer truck veered off a highway and crashed through the wall of an elementary school in southern Minnesota, injuring four people including two children in a classroom. School officials in Lyle, next to the Iowa border, say the semi rear-ended another vehicle on Highway 218 about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, then careered off the highway and crashed into the school with its cab landing inside the walls.>>
K9 Bane helps arrest uncooperative, armed passenger during traffic stop
SPOKANE, Wash. - During a traffic stop on Sunday night, deputies and K9 Bane worked together to arrest an uncooperative passenger during a stop for a minor traffic violation. Around 8:45 p.m., Deputy Krystal Bitzer noticed a red Chevy Cavalier didn't use its turn signal as it turned south on S. Thomas Mallen Rd. from W. 57th Ave.>>
Business group asks Congress for protection for marijuana
SEATTLE (AP) - A group representing marijuana business owners in the West is urging Congress to include language in a government spending bill that would protect pot operations. The Western Regional Cannabis Business Alliance said Tuesday it is asking for legislative protection after Attorney General Jeff Sessions' signaled a tougher approach to federal pot enforcement.>>
Ex-CIA officer arrested, charged with keeping documents
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A former CIA officer has been arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets. Fifty-three-year-old Jerry Chun Shing Lee was arrested Monday night after arriving at JFK International Airport. He made an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in New York, but will face charges in northern Virginia, where the CIA is located.>>
Spokane fire crews extinguish early morning kitchen fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in a basement apartment early Tuesday morning. Crews were called to the 1000 block of E. Dalton Ave. around 5 a.m. Two people were home at the time of the fire and escaped without any injuries. Due to a quick response and aggressive attack, firefighters were able to put the fire out within minutes.>>
National Geographic Travel names Spokane one of the best small cities in the U.S.
National Geographic Traveler named Spokane in their list of 29 "Cities on the Rise." They drew from statistics and social media mentions to determine which cities rank highest in a variety of fun categories including green spaces, coffee shops, live music, and even Instagrammable moments. The list includes Honolulu, Hawaii, Boulder, Colorado, and Olympia, Washington.>>
Trump ends 1st year with lowest average approval rating
WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump is wrapping up a year in office with the lowest average approval rating of any elected president in his first year. That's according to polling by Gallup, which shows that Trump has averaged just a 39 percent approval rating since his inauguration. The previous low was held by Bill Clinton, whose first-year average stood 10 points higher than Trump's, at 49 percent.>>
