Children escape Kelso home fire by jumping out window

Two children escaped a Kelso house fire by jumping through a window, while a black terrier survived by hiding under a couch.



The Daily News reports that five others, including four adults and one teenager, also fled the Monday morning fire, which gutted a one-story home.



Longview Fire Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky says two occupants were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously injured.



The cause of the fire was not immediately known.



Once the fire was out, firefighters spent time looking for the terrier, named Daisy. They found her under a couch, scared but uninjured.



Tenant Lisa Garner says she woke up and smelled smoke but didn't know how the fire started.



