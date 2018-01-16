Spokane fire crews extinguish early morning kitchen fire

Spokane firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in a basement apartment early Tuesday morning. Crews were called to the 1000 block of E. Dalton Ave. around 5 a.m.

Two people were home at the time of the fire and escaped without any injuries. Due to a quick response and aggressive attack, firefighters were able to put the fire out within minutes. Firefighters searched the home, checked for extensions of the fire and used covers to protect belongings.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the residents.

The fire caused damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the apartment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Spokane Fire Department offers these tips for avoiding a kitchen fire:

Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol don’t use the stove or stovetop.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food.

If you are simmering, baking or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

If you have a cooking fire: