Ex-CIA officer arrested, charged with keeping documents - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ex-CIA officer arrested, charged with keeping documents

Posted: Updated:
ALEXANDRIA, Va. -

A former CIA officer has been arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.
  
Fifty-three-year-old Jerry Chun Shing Lee was arrested Monday night after arriving at JFK International Airport. He made an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in New York, but will face charges in northern Virginia, where the CIA is located.
  
According to court documents, Lee, a Hong Kong resident, served in the CIA from 1994 to 2007 as a case officer.
  
A court affidavit states that in 2012, when Lee traveled to northern Virginia with his family, the FBI searched Lee's possessions and found two small books with handwritten notes containing names and numbers of covert CIA employees and locations of covert facilities.
  
Court records don't yet list an attorney for Lee.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

    A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-01-16 05:24:08 GMT

    What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

    >>

    What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

    >>

  • Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 2:09 AM EST2018-01-16 07:09:07 GMT

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

  • Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown

    Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown

    Monday, January 15 2018 8:25 PM EST2018-01-16 01:25:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Businesses join support for Washington carbon tax measure

    Businesses join support for Washington carbon tax measure

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:37 PM EST2018-01-17 00:37:04 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Microsoft Corp., REI, environmental groups and others are backing efforts by Gov. Jay Inslee to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change.    Inslee has proposed a new tax of $20 per metric ton of carbon emissions that would start in 2019 and increase annually by 3.5 percent over inflation.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Microsoft Corp., REI, environmental groups and others are backing efforts by Gov. Jay Inslee to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change.    Inslee has proposed a new tax of $20 per metric ton of carbon emissions that would start in 2019 and increase annually by 3.5 percent over inflation.

    >>

  • Navy filing homicide charges against 2 ship commanders

    Navy filing homicide charges against 2 ship commanders

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:29 PM EST2018-01-17 00:29:51 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Navy says it is filing negligent homicide charges against the commanders of two ships involved in fatal collisions last year.    The charges are to be presented at what the military calls an Article 32 hearing, which will determine whether the accused are court-martialed.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Navy says it is filing negligent homicide charges against the commanders of two ships involved in fatal collisions last year.    The charges are to be presented at what the military calls an Article 32 hearing, which will determine whether the accused are court-martialed.

    >>

  • Court docs: Sex offender arrested for Spokane Valley rape was released from jail two days earlier

    Court docs: Sex offender arrested for Spokane Valley rape was released from jail two days earlier

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:14 PM EST2018-01-17 00:14:25 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Court documents released Tuesday are offering more details about an early morning assault that happened at a Spokane Valley gas station early Saturday morning. Registered sex offender Michael Rush was arrested at the gas station near Trent and Vista. Responding deputies saw Rush leaving the gas station bathroom, where a woman in her early 40s was found partially undressed.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Court documents released Tuesday are offering more details about an early morning assault that happened at a Spokane Valley gas station early Saturday morning. Registered sex offender Michael Rush was arrested at the gas station near Trent and Vista. Responding deputies saw Rush leaving the gas station bathroom, where a woman in her early 40s was found partially undressed.

    >>
    •   