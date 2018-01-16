Court docs: Sex offender arrested for Spokane Valley rape was re - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Court docs: Sex offender arrested for Spokane Valley rape was released from jail two days earlier

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Photo: Chelan Co. sex offender registry Photo: Chelan Co. sex offender registry
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Court documents released Tuesday are offering more details about an early morning assault that happened at a Spokane Valley gas station early Saturday morning.

Registered sex offender Michael Rush was arrested at the gas station near Trent and Vista. Responding deputies saw Rush leaving the gas station bathroom, where a woman in her early 40s was found partially undressed. She told deputies she had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted by Rush.

According to court documents, deputies first responded to a robbery alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip. When they arrived they found the lights off in the business that is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The entrance door was unlocked. When deputies stepped into the gas station they found light coming from underneath the closed restroom door. They also spotted a woman's coat and purse on the counter. 

When deputies detained and handcuffed Rush, they asked him if anyone else was inside, he told the deputies the victim was his wife, according to the documents. He said his wife called him because someone had beat her up. Initially Rush said his wife was not in the restroom but then changed his story and said she was, according to the documents.

The deputies then heard the victim screaming in distress from inside the restroom. She then began dragging herself out of the restroom. 

The documents say the woman was naked except for her shirt and her face was swollen and bloody. She told responding deputies she was raped and strangled and then passed out. She identified the suspect as the man who just left the bathroom. She said she didn't know the man. She said the man's car was parked outside and told deputies where it was. She was then taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Deputies found clothing, and shoes on the floor of the restroom. A search of Rush's pockets turned up the woman's business identification card lanyard, the remote alarm key fob and a pink woman's sock.

The documents say that after Rush was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car, he slipped out of the cuffs and was trying to access the front seat. Deputies secured him again in the car, and he told them he had ingested about a half an ounce of methamphetamine. He was checked out at a hospital before he was taken to be interviewed by Major Crimes detectives. 

According to the documents, the victim told detectives during an interview that Rush had come in the store earlier with a woman and then came back at around 4:22 a.m. asking to turn in lottery tickets. He then came around the counter, told her he had a gun and forced her into the restroom, where he raped her, strangled her and beat her.

The documents say the victim's left side of her face was swollen, her eye was swollen shut, and she had scratches on her neck and chest as well as her abdomen and cuts on her knees. 

Detectives obtained a copy of Rush's criminal history, which included 10 felony convictions, including assault, rape and burglary. He also had at least 10 misdemeanor convictions for violations of domestic violence court orders, assault, obstructing and other offenses. 

Detectives learned that Rush was a Level III sex offender and had just been released from Chelan County Jail on January 11, two days earlier.

The documents say that while Rush was being interviewed, he told detectives in an unsolicited statement that he would be willing to confess to the crime and speak about other victims if he could talk to a female officer officer. Rush had been read his rights before making the statement. The detective agreed and brought in a woman he could speak to, but told Rush he would sit in the room with her for her protection.

Rush refused, saying he wanted to do it in a jail room with her behind glass and alone.

Based on their investigation detectives arrested Rush for first degree rape and second degree assault.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

    A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-01-16 05:24:08 GMT

    What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

    >>

    What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

    >>

  • Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 2:09 AM EST2018-01-16 07:09:07 GMT

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

  • Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown

    Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown

    Monday, January 15 2018 8:25 PM EST2018-01-16 01:25:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One person arrested in Moses Lake park shooting

    One person arrested in Moses Lake park shooting

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:01 PM EST2018-01-17 04:01:05 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police say an arrest has been made following a shooting Sunday night near Montlake Park. A male victim was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the chest. He remains in serious condition.  Police say the victim was contacted prior to the shooting and told to meet near Montlake Park, where a gunman opened fire.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police say an arrest has been made following a shooting Sunday night near Montlake Park. A male victim was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the chest. He remains in serious condition.  Police say the victim was contacted prior to the shooting and told to meet near Montlake Park, where a gunman opened fire.

    >>

  • Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks

    Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-01-17 02:59:29 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho - He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on. Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho - He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on. Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.

    >>

  • Potholes damage your car? You can file a claim but you probably won’t collect

    Potholes damage your car? You can file a claim but you probably won’t collect

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-01-17 02:21:32 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Brenna Meredith described the feeling like being in a car accident. “I couldn’t avoid it and my car just thumped on the ground,” said Meredith. “And I was like oh my gosh that’s not good.” Meredith wasn’t in a car accident, she ran over a massive pothole on Regal St. near 57th Ave. “I broke my rim, I broke a piece of my bumper off, all the air was instantly gone out of my tire,” 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Brenna Meredith described the feeling like being in a car accident. “I couldn’t avoid it and my car just thumped on the ground,” said Meredith. “And I was like oh my gosh that’s not good.” Meredith wasn’t in a car accident, she ran over a massive pothole on Regal St. near 57th Ave. “I broke my rim, I broke a piece of my bumper off, all the air was instantly gone out of my tire,” 

    >>
    •   