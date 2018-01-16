Bannon's refusal to answer Intelligence Committee questions leads to subpoena

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is refusing to answer questions from a House committee about his work during the presidential transition or his time working in President Donald Trump's White House.



That's according to Jack Langer, a spokesman for Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Langer tells The Associated Press that Bannon would not discuss those topics during a day-long, closed-door interview on Capitol Hill.



In response, Nunes issued a subpoena to compel Bannon to answer the committee's questions. It's unclear whether Bannon was more forthcoming afterward.



Earlier Tuesday, a White House official said the president did not invoke executive privilege to prevent Bannon from answering the committee's questions. That official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

