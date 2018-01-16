Brother of murder victim asks Spokane area to keep an eye out

The family of a Denver murder victim is urging those in the Spokane area to keep an eye out since authorities say the suspect could be here.

Jacob Reed spoke with KHQ over video from Iowa about his brother Joshua. His brother was killed on January 4 in Denver, and Denver police say the suspect is Deven Tomasso. Reed says his brother and Tomasso were friends, which makes this whole thing even more confusing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Man wanted for Denver homicide may be in Spokane

Reed says his brother was a leader, a poet, and a father. He says everyone he knew never had anything bad to say about his brother.

Now, the family of the victim is just searching for answers and they just want justice.

“We just want him to be caught and everybody to be safe,” Reed says.

Authorities believe Tomasso could be in the Spokane area. If you see Tomasso, police say call 911.