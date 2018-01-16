New California? Longshot bid would split state in 2

New California? Longshot bid would split state in 2Posted: Updated:
A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years
What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.>>
Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.>>
Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.>>
White House says Trump won't apologize
WASHINGTON - White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump is "not going to apologize for trying to fix our immigration system," as the fall-out continues from Trump's reported use of a vulgarity to describe some African countries. Sanders tells reporters that Trump "hasn't said he didn't use strong language" in the meeting with bipartisan in the heated immigration debate last week.>>
Patient's stifled sneeze leads to ruptured throat, hospital
LONDON (AP) - Doctors in England say stifling a big sneeze can be hazardous for your health in rare cases, based on the very unusual experience of a man who ruptured the back of his throat when he tried to stop a sneeze.>>
Aussie dad with a hunch hired copter that found injured son
SYDNEY (AP) - The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son. Samuel Lethbridge remains in a hospital in serious condition with multiple fractures on Tuesday following the crash on Sunday.>>
One person arrested in Moses Lake park shooting
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police say an arrest has been made following a shooting Sunday night near Montlake Park. A male victim was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the chest. He remains in serious condition. Police say the victim was contacted prior to the shooting and told to meet near Montlake Park, where a gunman opened fire.>>
Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks
HAYDEN, Idaho - He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on. Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.>>
Potholes damage your car? You can file a claim but you probably won’t collect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Brenna Meredith described the feeling like being in a car accident. “I couldn’t avoid it and my car just thumped on the ground,” said Meredith. “And I was like oh my gosh that’s not good.” Meredith wasn’t in a car accident, she ran over a massive pothole on Regal St. near 57th Ave. “I broke my rim, I broke a piece of my bumper off, all the air was instantly gone out of my tire,”>>
New California? Longshot bid would split state in 2
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A fresh effort is underway to split California into multiple states, one including its coastal cities and the other its rural and inland areas. "New California" is just the latest proposal to divvy up the nation's most populous state. But like efforts before it, it's highly unlikely to gain significant traction.>>
Brother of murder victim asks Spokane area to keep an eye out
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a Denver murder victim is urging those in the Spokane area to keep an eye out since authorities say the suspect could be here. Jacob Reed spoke with KHQ over video from Iowa about his brother Joshua. His brother was killed on January 4 in Denver, and Denver police say the suspect is Deven Tomasso. Reed says his brother and Tomasso were friends, which makes this whole thing even more confusing. Reed says his brother was a leader, a poet, and a fathe...>>
No rules for California home schools, where 13 found captive
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school. But it was not subject to government oversight because no state agency regulates or oversees private schools in California. David Allen Turpin and his wife, Louise Anna Turpin, were arrested Sunday after authorities found the malnourished children in their home in a Los Angeles suburb.>>
Bannon's refusal to answer Intelligence Committee questions leads to subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is refusing to answer questions from a House committee about his work during the presidential transition or his time working in President Donald Trump's White House. That's according to Jack Langer, a spokesman for Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.>>
Mom-daughter duo show 2 carjackers crime and cocoa don't mix
Police in the Virginia suburbs of the nation's capital say two would-be carjackers fled from their intended victims when a splash of hot cocoa and a dash of resourcefulness entered the mix. Police in Prince William County, Virginia, said in a statement that a 50-year-old woman exited a 7-Eleven convenience store on Saturday night with some purchased items when two men, one with a handgun, approached and demanded her vehicle.>>
Businesses join support for Washington carbon tax measure
SEATTLE (AP) - Microsoft Corp., REI, environmental groups and others are backing efforts by Gov. Jay Inslee to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change. Inslee has proposed a new tax of $20 per metric ton of carbon emissions that would start in 2019 and increase annually by 3.5 percent over inflation.>>
Navy filing homicide charges against 2 ship commanders
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Navy says it is filing negligent homicide charges against the commanders of two ships involved in fatal collisions last year. The charges are to be presented at what the military calls an Article 32 hearing, which will determine whether the accused are court-martialed.>>
