Potholes damage your car? You can file a claim but you probably - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Potholes damage your car? You can file a claim but you probably won’t collect

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Brenna Meredith described the feeling like being in a car accident.

“I couldn’t avoid it and my car just thumped on the ground,” said Meredith. “And I was like oh my gosh that’s not good.”

Meredith wasn’t in a car accident, she ran over a massive pothole on Regal St. near 57th Ave.

“I broke my rim, I broke a piece of my bumper off, all the air was instantly gone out of my tire,” said Meredith. “It’s a dangerous pothole, it was.”

The pothole has since been filled, but Meredith plans to file a damage claim with Spokane County.

“It didn’t just get like that overnight,” said Meredith. “It obviously took days to build up to were it was.”

It’s unlikely that Meredith will collect any money from her claim. According to Spokane County Risk Management, most of the time, pothole claims are not paid.

The County says a person who has filed a claim must prove negligence by first proving the County was aware of the problem and had reasonable time to fix it before any damages occurred.

This winter, the County says they’ve received less than a dozen claims.

Hit a pothole? Click on the following links below to file a claim.

COUNTY LINK: http://bit.ly/2mCbk6K
CITY LINK: goo.gl/AeM4c4 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

    A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-01-16 05:24:08 GMT

    What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

    >>

    What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

    >>

  • Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 2:09 AM EST2018-01-16 07:09:07 GMT

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

  • Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown

    Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown

    Monday, January 15 2018 8:25 PM EST2018-01-16 01:25:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One person arrested in Moses Lake park shooting

    One person arrested in Moses Lake park shooting

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:01 PM EST2018-01-17 04:01:05 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police say an arrest has been made following a shooting Sunday night near Montlake Park. A male victim was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the chest. He remains in serious condition.  Police say the victim was contacted prior to the shooting and told to meet near Montlake Park, where a gunman opened fire.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police say an arrest has been made following a shooting Sunday night near Montlake Park. A male victim was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the chest. He remains in serious condition.  Police say the victim was contacted prior to the shooting and told to meet near Montlake Park, where a gunman opened fire.

    >>

  • Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks

    Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-01-17 02:59:29 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho - He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on. Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho - He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on. Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.

    >>

  • Potholes damage your car? You can file a claim but you probably won’t collect

    Potholes damage your car? You can file a claim but you probably won’t collect

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-01-17 02:21:32 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Brenna Meredith described the feeling like being in a car accident. “I couldn’t avoid it and my car just thumped on the ground,” said Meredith. “And I was like oh my gosh that’s not good.” Meredith wasn’t in a car accident, she ran over a massive pothole on Regal St. near 57th Ave. “I broke my rim, I broke a piece of my bumper off, all the air was instantly gone out of my tire,” 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Brenna Meredith described the feeling like being in a car accident. “I couldn’t avoid it and my car just thumped on the ground,” said Meredith. “And I was like oh my gosh that’s not good.” Meredith wasn’t in a car accident, she ran over a massive pothole on Regal St. near 57th Ave. “I broke my rim, I broke a piece of my bumper off, all the air was instantly gone out of my tire,” 

    >>
    •   