Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
HAYDEN, Idaho -

He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on.

Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.

"I wake up everyday and I think I'm going to see him or I'm going to talk to him at some point during the day and it's hard to realize that that's never going to happen again.”

Standing less than 100 feet away from where his brother passed; words can’t describe the pain Dustin Lancaster and his family feel.

Dustin says he remembers getting a call from his dad. Something happened to Chris, and he needed to get there quickly.

“When I got there I walked in and my sister told me that Chris was gone and the whole day after that was kind of a blur,” Lancaster said, “one of the longest, worst days of my life."

Chris Lancaster, a 2001 graduate of Post Falls High School, was getting back on his feet.

He just got a new job and things were looking up.

But he passed away Saturday at Kootenai Health after driving his car into Hayden Lake.

Dustin says many loved his brother.

“He was a great person in the community, he had hundreds and hundreds of friends, many of whom have reached out to the family since this has happened,” he said.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol likely played a role in the crash.

This is also the third accident at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch in the last 12 years, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies added alcohol played a role in those two crashes.

The family hopes some steps can be taken to prevent this from happening again.

Dustin says they would love to see a gate placed at the entrance of the boat ramp that would close it when the park is not open.

“There's no reason to not have a barrier up to keep people out,” he said.

KHQ received a statement from the City of Hayden saying:

“The City of Hayden offers its condolences to the family of Christopher Lancaster who was involved in a tragic event.  The City of Hayden has spent around $150K in improvements in years past to make it very difficult to drive directly into the boat launch area.  We have redirected the road through the approach area and added islands and berms to go around.  We appreciate that the Sheriff investigation is still in process and we’ll look at the results of the investigation once they are available to see if any other areas need consideration.”

The Lancaster family says Chris’s funeral will be held Saturday morning, January 27, 2018, at His Place Church in Post Falls. The funeral will start at 11:00 A.M.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

    A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-01-16 05:24:08 GMT

    What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

    >>

    What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

    >>

  • Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 2:09 AM EST2018-01-16 07:09:07 GMT

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

    >>

  • Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown

    Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown

    Monday, January 15 2018 8:25 PM EST2018-01-16 01:25:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One person arrested in Moses Lake park shooting

    One person arrested in Moses Lake park shooting

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:01 PM EST2018-01-17 04:01:05 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police say an arrest has been made following a shooting Sunday night near Montlake Park. A male victim was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the chest. He remains in serious condition.  Police say the victim was contacted prior to the shooting and told to meet near Montlake Park, where a gunman opened fire.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police say an arrest has been made following a shooting Sunday night near Montlake Park. A male victim was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the chest. He remains in serious condition.  Police say the victim was contacted prior to the shooting and told to meet near Montlake Park, where a gunman opened fire.

    >>

  • Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks

    Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-01-17 02:59:29 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho - He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on. Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho - He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on. Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.

    >>

  • Potholes damage your car? You can file a claim but you probably won’t collect

    Potholes damage your car? You can file a claim but you probably won’t collect

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-01-17 02:21:32 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Brenna Meredith described the feeling like being in a car accident. “I couldn’t avoid it and my car just thumped on the ground,” said Meredith. “And I was like oh my gosh that’s not good.” Meredith wasn’t in a car accident, she ran over a massive pothole on Regal St. near 57th Ave. “I broke my rim, I broke a piece of my bumper off, all the air was instantly gone out of my tire,” 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Brenna Meredith described the feeling like being in a car accident. “I couldn’t avoid it and my car just thumped on the ground,” said Meredith. “And I was like oh my gosh that’s not good.” Meredith wasn’t in a car accident, she ran over a massive pothole on Regal St. near 57th Ave. “I broke my rim, I broke a piece of my bumper off, all the air was instantly gone out of my tire,” 

    >>
    •   