Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks

He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on.

Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.

"I wake up everyday and I think I'm going to see him or I'm going to talk to him at some point during the day and it's hard to realize that that's never going to happen again.”

Standing less than 100 feet away from where his brother passed; words can’t describe the pain Dustin Lancaster and his family feel.

Dustin says he remembers getting a call from his dad. Something happened to Chris, and he needed to get there quickly.

“When I got there I walked in and my sister told me that Chris was gone and the whole day after that was kind of a blur,” Lancaster said, “one of the longest, worst days of my life."

Chris Lancaster, a 2001 graduate of Post Falls High School, was getting back on his feet.

He just got a new job and things were looking up.

But he passed away Saturday at Kootenai Health after driving his car into Hayden Lake.

Dustin says many loved his brother.

“He was a great person in the community, he had hundreds and hundreds of friends, many of whom have reached out to the family since this has happened,” he said.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol likely played a role in the crash.

This is also the third accident at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch in the last 12 years, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies added alcohol played a role in those two crashes.

The family hopes some steps can be taken to prevent this from happening again.

Dustin says they would love to see a gate placed at the entrance of the boat ramp that would close it when the park is not open.

“There's no reason to not have a barrier up to keep people out,” he said.

KHQ received a statement from the City of Hayden saying:

“The City of Hayden offers its condolences to the family of Christopher Lancaster who was involved in a tragic event. The City of Hayden has spent around $150K in improvements in years past to make it very difficult to drive directly into the boat launch area. We have redirected the road through the approach area and added islands and berms to go around. We appreciate that the Sheriff investigation is still in process and we’ll look at the results of the investigation once they are available to see if any other areas need consideration.”

The Lancaster family says Chris’s funeral will be held Saturday morning, January 27, 2018, at His Place Church in Post Falls. The funeral will start at 11:00 A.M.