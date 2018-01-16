One person arrested in Moses Lake park shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One person arrested in Moses Lake park shooting

MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

Moses Lake Police say an arrest has been made following a shooting Sunday night near Montlake Park. A male victim was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the chest. He remains in serious condition. 

Police say the victim was contacted prior to the shooting and told to meet near Montlake Park, where a gunman opened fire.

On Monday, police say 20-year-old Zachary Skone of Warden was arrested in connection to the shooting. Skone was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Grant County Sheriff's deputy shortly after noon. The deputy arrested Skone and Moses Lake officers responded and took custody of Skone as part of the investigation. Skone was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of first degree assault and first degree robbery.

Police say the 18-year-old victim remains in serious condition.

Detectives are still looking for a second suspect. They are also looking for a vehicle that was in the Montlake Park parking lot at the time of the shooting, whose occupants may have witnessed what happened.

 If you know anything you're asked to contact Det. Aaron Hintz at 509-764-3887.

  • A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years

    What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.

  • Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home

    PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday.  The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

  • Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.

  • Disabled family says they're trapped at home after only car stolen

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is left disabled and distressed after someone took off with their only mode of transportation early Tuesday morning. It happened in north Spokane off N. Maple. Gayle Session and Jack Fruin are both disabled and say multiple people depend on that car to get to appointments.

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 16th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 16th.

  • Police: Washington State University QB Tyler Hilinski dead from apparent suicide

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

