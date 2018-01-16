One person arrested in Moses Lake park shooting

One person arrested in Moses Lake park shootingPosted: Updated:
A pet translator could be available in the next 10 years
What's the first thing you would do if you had a pet translator and you could understand your dog or cat? I'd probably immediately let my cat know how sorry I am for stepping on her tail all those times. Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the dream of communicating with your pets could become a reality.>>
Parents arrested after 13 victims, ages 2 to 29, discovered held captive in California home
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.>>
Intoxicated driver ditches stolen car after crashing into 6 vehicles downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to downtown Spokane Monday afternoon for a reported crash. The crash involved several vehicles and a drunk man taking off on foot, leaving his stolen vehicle behind. It happened around 1 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Main and Lincoln for a crash. As officers started to arrive in the area, they learned that the man who caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot.>>
White House says Trump won't apologize
WASHINGTON - White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump is "not going to apologize for trying to fix our immigration system," as the fall-out continues from Trump's reported use of a vulgarity to describe some African countries. Sanders tells reporters that Trump "hasn't said he didn't use strong language" in the meeting with bipartisan in the heated immigration debate last week.>>
Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks
HAYDEN, Idaho - He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on. Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.>>
Patient's stifled sneeze leads to ruptured throat, hospital
LONDON (AP) - Doctors in England say stifling a big sneeze can be hazardous for your health in rare cases, based on the very unusual experience of a man who ruptured the back of his throat when he tried to stop a sneeze.>>
Disabled family says they're trapped at home after only car stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is left disabled and distressed after someone took off with their only mode of transportation early Tuesday morning. It happened in north Spokane off N. Maple. Gayle Session and Jack Fruin are both disabled and say multiple people depend on that car to get to appointments.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 16th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 16th.>>
Police: Washington State University QB Tyler Hilinski dead from apparent suicide
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.>>
Walmart offers way to turn leftover opioids into useless gel
Walmart is helping customers get rid of leftover opioids by giving them packets that turn the addictive painkillers into a useless gel. The retail giant announced Wednesday that it will provide the packets free with opioid prescriptions filled at its 4,700 U.S. pharmacies.>>
Conservatives balk at GOP plan to avert government shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) - Hard-line conservatives are threatening to scuttle Republican leaders' plans to prevent a weekend government shutdown, saying GOP leaders now lack the votes to push their proposal through the House. The setback comes as a deal between President Donald Trump and Congress to protect young immigrants from deportation also remains distant.>>
Coug nation reacts to death of WSU QB Tyler Hilinski
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University community and Coug fans everywhere continue to mourn after news broke that 21-year-old quarterback Tyler Hilinski took his own life Tuesday afternoon. Friends, fans and family took to social media with the hashtag #RIP3 to discuss the loss of a special young man and a talented athlete.>>
Meteor?: Bright light, loud noise rattle Michigan residents
DETROIT (AP) - The National Weather Service says the bright light and what sounded like thunder in the sky across the Detroit metropolitan area may have been a meteor. Meteorologist Jordan Dale says the weather service hasn't been able to confirm that it was a meteor despite reports and videos received by the agency late Tuesday. But he says "it was not thunder or lightning or weather-related.">>
One person arrested in Moses Lake park shooting
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police say an arrest has been made following a shooting Sunday night near Montlake Park. A male victim was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the chest. He remains in serious condition. Police say the victim was contacted prior to the shooting and told to meet near Montlake Park, where a gunman opened fire.>>
Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks
HAYDEN, Idaho - He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on. Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.>>
Potholes damage your car? You can file a claim but you probably won’t collect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Brenna Meredith described the feeling like being in a car accident. “I couldn’t avoid it and my car just thumped on the ground,” said Meredith. “And I was like oh my gosh that’s not good.” Meredith wasn’t in a car accident, she ran over a massive pothole on Regal St. near 57th Ave. “I broke my rim, I broke a piece of my bumper off, all the air was instantly gone out of my tire,”>>
