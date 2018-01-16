One person arrested in Moses Lake park shooting

Moses Lake Police say an arrest has been made following a shooting Sunday night near Montlake Park. A male victim was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the chest. He remains in serious condition.

Police say the victim was contacted prior to the shooting and told to meet near Montlake Park, where a gunman opened fire.

On Monday, police say 20-year-old Zachary Skone of Warden was arrested in connection to the shooting. Skone was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Grant County Sheriff's deputy shortly after noon. The deputy arrested Skone and Moses Lake officers responded and took custody of Skone as part of the investigation. Skone was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of first degree assault and first degree robbery.

Police say the 18-year-old victim remains in serious condition.

Detectives are still looking for a second suspect. They are also looking for a vehicle that was in the Montlake Park parking lot at the time of the shooting, whose occupants may have witnessed what happened.

If you know anything you're asked to contact Det. Aaron Hintz at 509-764-3887.