Police: Washington State University QB Tyler Hilinski dead from apparent suicide

Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day.

Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police say a suicide note was found. Hilinski is listed as a redshirt sophomore quarterback for the Cougars football team. Pullman Police detectives and Whitman County Coroner's Office are conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the suspected cause and manner of death.

Additional details were not immediately available Tuesday night.