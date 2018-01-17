Coug nation reacts to death of WSU QB Tyler Hilinski

The Washington State University community and Coug fans everywhere continue to mourn after news broke that 21-year-old quarterback Tyler Hilinski took his own life Tuesday afternoon. Friends, fans and family took to social media with the hashtag #RIP3 to discuss the loss of a special young man and a talented athlete.

Please... all @WSUCougars come together for the Hilinski family and the @wsucougfb family. They will need more than thoughts and prayers. They and everyone connected to this will need love and support for the rest of their lives. ???? #RIP3 Love you always brother https://t.co/6GX934AmTK — Jason Gesser (@jasongesser) January 17, 2018

#RIP3



We are all family, Cougs.



WSU Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS):

509-335-4511



WSU 24-Hour Line:

509-334-1133



National Suicide Prevention Hotline:

1-800-273-8255 — Butch T. Cougar (@ButchTCougar) January 17, 2018

#RIP3 ?? this one hurt man. Love you Ty dawg, wish you was still here with us. Prayers to the Hilinsky family.. pic.twitter.com/NRU3St4Zo3 — Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) January 17, 2018

Tyler was such a great young man and teammate. It's shocking and heartbreaking to know he was dealing with so much in his head when he always had a smile and a joke ready for anyone walking into the room. Rest easy, brother. #RIP3 — Carlos Freeman (@CarlosFreeman78) January 17, 2018

Words can’t describe what I’m feeling...gone too soon, but never forgotten. My condolences and love go out to the Hilinski family... love you klink????#RIP3 #Ahuihou???? — Kingston Fernandez (@I_am_king43) January 17, 2018

The entire Coug Family is at a loss for words tonight. Our thoughts are with the Hilinski family. 24 hour counseling line 509-334-1133. #RIP3 — WSU Women's Hoops (@WSUWomensHoops) January 17, 2018

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler’s passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family” - Coach Leach regarding Tyler Hilinski — WSU Cougar Football (@wsucougfb) January 17, 2018

One of the funniest, positive and goofiest human beings I knew & was lucky to be around him every day. Fly high brother. you’ll be missed so much. Thanks for the lifelong memories as friends. Rest In Peace Clink???? prayers to the Hilinski family ??#RIP3 pic.twitter.com/avD8kt8Ajm — daye (@deestrawn1) January 17, 2018

