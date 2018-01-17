Disabled family says they're trapped at home after only car stolen

A Spokane family is left disabled and distressed after someone took off with their only mode of transportation early Tuesday morning.

It happened in north Spokane off N. Maple. Gayle Session and Jack Fruin are both disabled and say multiple people depend on that car to get to appointments. Both say there was no glass around the area where the car was parked, so they don't think the thief broke in. Still they were left shocked that someone would take their only source of transportation.

"We rely on that for everything. We can't shop. We can't go to doctors appointments; nothing. We are completely trapped in this house," Session said.

The car is a dark blue 1995 Ford Explorer with disabled plates. The plate number is DP27118. Session says they just replaced the back hatch with a dark green hatch and it still has the chalk writing from Pull N Save.

If you know anything about the missing call, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

The family has started an online fundraiser to try to replace their stolen vehicle. If you'd like to donate, you can do so here