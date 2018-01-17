Conservatives balk at GOP plan to avert government shutdown - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Conservatives balk at GOP plan to avert government shutdown

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Hard-line conservatives are threatening to scuttle Republican leaders' plans to prevent a weekend government shutdown, saying GOP leaders now lack the votes to push their proposal through the House.
  
The setback comes as a deal between President Donald Trump and Congress to protect young immigrants from deportation also remains distant.
  
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress. If they fail, federal agencies will start shutting their doors over the weekend - an election-year debacle that GOP leaders and many Democrats are eager to avoid for fear of alienating voters.
  
North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, the leader of the Freedom Caucus, says its members want added money for the military in the short-term spending bill.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Washington State University QB Tyler Hilinski dead from apparent suicide

    Police: Washington State University QB Tyler Hilinski dead from apparent suicide

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 2:05 AM EST2018-01-17 07:05:06 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

    >>

  • Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks

    Brother of Spokane Valley man who drove into Hayden Lake speaks

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-01-17 02:59:29 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho - He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on. Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho - He was a brother, son, father and loved by many. 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster lost his life tragically after crashing his car into Hayden Lake over the weekend. Now his family wants his memory to live on. Chris' brother, Dustin, say Chris had just gotten a new IT job on Friday. Now he leaves behind two sons.

    >>

  • Coug nation reacts to death of WSU QB Tyler Hilinski

    Coug nation reacts to death of WSU QB Tyler Hilinski

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-17 06:09:22 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University community and Coug fans everywhere continue to mourn after news broke that 21-year-old quarterback Tyler Hilinski took his own life Tuesday afternoon. Friends, fans and family took to social media with the hashtag #RIP3 to discuss the loss of a special young man and a talented athlete.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University community and Coug fans everywhere continue to mourn after news broke that 21-year-old quarterback Tyler Hilinski took his own life Tuesday afternoon. Friends, fans and family took to social media with the hashtag #RIP3 to discuss the loss of a special young man and a talented athlete.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Disabled family says they're trapped at home after only car stolen

    Disabled family says they're trapped at home after only car stolen

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 2:08 AM EST2018-01-17 07:08:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is left disabled and distressed after someone took off with their only mode of transportation early Tuesday morning. It happened in north Spokane off N. Maple. Gayle Session and Jack Fruin are both disabled and say multiple people depend on that car to get to appointments.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is left disabled and distressed after someone took off with their only mode of transportation early Tuesday morning. It happened in north Spokane off N. Maple. Gayle Session and Jack Fruin are both disabled and say multiple people depend on that car to get to appointments.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 16th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 16th

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 2:06 AM EST2018-01-17 07:06:43 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 16th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 16th.

    >>

  • Police: Washington State University QB Tyler Hilinski dead from apparent suicide

    Police: Washington State University QB Tyler Hilinski dead from apparent suicide

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 2:05 AM EST2018-01-17 07:05:06 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

    >>
    •   