3 steps to a better budget (sponsored) - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPONSORED CONTENT

3 steps to a better budget (sponsored)

Posted: Updated:

  • Also on KHQ.comMore>>

  • Local Biz Buzz

    Local Biz Buzz

    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>
    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>

Taking better control of your financial future this year starts with going back to the basics, and creating or adjusting your budget to fit your life.

First, figure out where you are right now. Use a spending diary to track your expenses for a month or two, looking for patterns and keeping an eye out for purchases that aren’t necessary or that you could have saved up for instead of financing.

Second, you should set your financial goals for the short (one year), medium (one to four years) and long (five or more years) terms. Make sure that these goals are specific, measurable, adjustable, realistic, and time-oriented goals, often referred to as SMART goals. Break these goals down into monthly chunks for your budget.

Third, create and manage your spending plan. Add up your income, determine what you need to spend every month and what you want to spend every month. Use the categories from your spending diary to determine what discretionary and personal expenses you may be able to cut back on. Once you have a spending plan in place, keep going! Track your expenses, pay your bills, and review your goals. If your budget no longer fits your goals, then make adjustments.  

Get a list of some of the most common “spending leaks” to help you save money, a budgeting spreadsheet, and more advice at stcumoney.org

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Even without El Nino last year, Earth keeps on warming

    Even without El Nino last year, Earth keeps on warming

    Thursday, January 18 2018 12:05 PM EST2018-01-18 17:05:05 GMT

    WASHINGTON - Scientists say last year wasn't quite as hot as 2016's record-shattering mark, but it ranked either second or third, depending on who was counting. Either way, scientists say it showed a clear signal of man-made global warming because it was the hottest year they've seen without an El Nino boosting temperatures naturally.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - Scientists say last year wasn't quite as hot as 2016's record-shattering mark, but it ranked either second or third, depending on who was counting. Either way, scientists say it showed a clear signal of man-made global warming because it was the hottest year they've seen without an El Nino boosting temperatures naturally.

    >>

  • US marshal shot, killed while serving warrant in Pennsylvania

    US marshal shot, killed while serving warrant in Pennsylvania

    Thursday, January 18 2018 11:30 AM EST2018-01-18 16:30:34 GMT

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - The mayor of Harrisburg says a U.S. marshal is dead after being shot while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city. Mayor Eric Papenfuse says two other officers were wounded in the Thursday morning shooting, including one from Harrisburg. The York City Police Department says one of its officers had non-life threatening injuries.

    >>

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - The mayor of Harrisburg says a U.S. marshal is dead after being shot while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city. Mayor Eric Papenfuse says two other officers were wounded in the Thursday morning shooting, including one from Harrisburg. The York City Police Department says one of its officers had non-life threatening injuries.

    >>

  • Officials: Thousands of skilled jobs are going unfilled

    Officials: Thousands of skilled jobs are going unfilled

    Thursday, January 18 2018 11:26 AM EST2018-01-18 16:26:29 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho - Education officials say thousands of science, technology, engineering and math jobs are going unfilled each year in Idaho due to a lack of skilled workers. The Lewiston Tribune reports that education officials told the state Legislature's joint budget committee last week that 7,000 STEM jobs went unfilled in Idaho last year - double the number from the prior year.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho - Education officials say thousands of science, technology, engineering and math jobs are going unfilled each year in Idaho due to a lack of skilled workers. The Lewiston Tribune reports that education officials told the state Legislature's joint budget committee last week that 7,000 STEM jobs went unfilled in Idaho last year - double the number from the prior year.

    >>
    •   