Detroit man awarded $1 million for wrongful conviction after 25 years in prison
What you should do if you have the flu
SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of flu cases continue to rise. In Spokane County, more than 300 people have been hospitalized because of it and 14 of them have died. So how do you know you have the flu? KHQ met with Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer. He says that the flu is a respiratory illness and if you have it, you’ll know it’s more than a cold. “You have the body aches. Everything hurts. I’ve had people tell me their eyes hurt, their hair hu...>>
WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. - A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000. The Oregonian reports that the Clatsop County sheriff's office accused Marlin Lee Larson of several crimes after the boater told investigators he couldn't see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view when he was sitting down.>>
Amazon announces 20 finalists for its second headquarters
SPOKANE, Wash. - We didn't make the cut. But we knew that was coming, right? Amazon released a "short" list of cities it's considering for its second headquarters and although we made a good case (IMO), Spokane did not make the cut. So who did make the cut? The 20 potential cities include...>>
Court documents: Lewiston man arrested for rape, posting videos online
LEWISTON, Idaho - A Lewiston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he raped an unconscious woman and posted videos online. According to court documents, the victim contacted Nez Perce County deputies on January 12, and said a video of her having sex without her consent was posted online.>>
Ohio police warn of 'Rizzy powder' after man's skin eaten away
Police in Stark County, Ohio have sent a warning to other departments after the skin on a man's arms was eaten away, possibly by a new heroin combination. WCMH-TV in Columbus reported that the man was possibly injured by heroin laced with Rizzy powder. The man's arms were blackened, and some of his skin was eaten away. "It's very, very disturbing," Alliance Police Sgt. Michael Yarian said.>>
Colorado man's body found encased in concrete inside his own home, daughter charged
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. - Prosecutors charged a Colorado woman with the father's murder this week after 9 News says police investigating his disappearance found his body encased in concrete inside the crawl space under his home. 45-year-old Dayna Jennings was arrested Jan. 10 after police searched her 69-year-old William Mussack's home and found his remains, approximately one month after friends and family members say they stopped hearing from him.>>
Even without El Nino last year, Earth keeps on warming
WASHINGTON - Scientists say last year wasn't quite as hot as 2016's record-shattering mark, but it ranked either second or third, depending on who was counting. Either way, scientists say it showed a clear signal of man-made global warming because it was the hottest year they've seen without an El Nino boosting temperatures naturally.>>
US marshal shot, killed while serving warrant in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The mayor of Harrisburg says a U.S. marshal is dead after being shot while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city. Mayor Eric Papenfuse says two other officers were wounded in the Thursday morning shooting, including one from Harrisburg. The York City Police Department says one of its officers had non-life threatening injuries.>>
Officials: Thousands of skilled jobs are going unfilled
BOISE, Idaho - Education officials say thousands of science, technology, engineering and math jobs are going unfilled each year in Idaho due to a lack of skilled workers. The Lewiston Tribune reports that education officials told the state Legislature's joint budget committee last week that 7,000 STEM jobs went unfilled in Idaho last year - double the number from the prior year.>>
Amazon announces 20 finalists for its second headquarters
SPOKANE, Wash. - We didn't make the cut. But we knew that was coming, right? Amazon released a "short" list of cities it's considering for its second headquarters and although we made a good case (IMO), Spokane did not make the cut. So who did make the cut? The 20 potential cities include...>>
Police: Someone stole a car, dumped 2 girls on roadways
ATLANTA - Authorities are looking for someone they say stole an SUV with two children inside and left them on major roadways. Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury tells news outlets that 1-month-old Ava Wilmer and 4-year-old Arya Davenport were found after their mother's vehicle was stolen from a QuikTrip.>>
Yakima approves emergency proclamation ahead of landslide
YAKIMA, Wash. - A city in central Washington state issued an emergency proclamation in response to a mass of rock and soil crawling down a ridge that officials say could turn into a landslide. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the Yakima City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution for city officials to request state or federal assistance should the city require help in responding to the effects of about 4 million cubic yards.>>
Headless chickens found in Connecticut courtroom
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Authorities in Connecticut are investigating the discovery of two decapitated chickens inside a courtroom. Judicial marshals and maintenance staff investigating a putrid smell made the grisly discovery Wednesday morning in the public seating area of a courtroom in a state courthouse in Bridgeport.>>
Discussing mental health in the wake of tragedy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The WSU community is trying to come to terms with the death of one of their own, Cougar quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who took his own life Tuesday afternoon. Now the question so many people are asking is why. While that answer won't be cut and dry, but what is clear is that there are always lifelines available and that you are not alone.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 17th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 17th.>>
What you should do if you have the flu
SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of flu cases continue to rise. In Spokane County, more than 300 people have been hospitalized because of it and 14 of them have died. So how do you know you have the flu? KHQ met with Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer. He says that the flu is a respiratory illness and if you have it, you’ll know it’s more than a cold. “You have the body aches. Everything hurts. I’ve had people tell me their eyes hurt, their hair hu...>>
