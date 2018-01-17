Umbrella mistaken for rifle sends hospital into lockdown - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Umbrella mistaken for rifle sends hospital into lockdown

Posted: Updated:

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) - An umbrella sparked a scare at a Seattle-area hospital after it was mistaken for a rifle.
 
KOMO reports an employee of Evergreen Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, noticed a visitor Wednesday morning carrying a backpack that had a long-handled item sticking from the top of it.
 
Evergreen Health spokeswoman Kay Taylor said surveillance video was reviewed but it wasn't clear what the object was. As a precaution the facility was locked down and the hospital sent out the surveillance photo.
 
The man in the photo recognized himself and contacted hospital security to let them know it was an umbrella with a handle that's shaped like a sword.
 
Police confirmed it was not a weapon and the lockdown was lifted.

 


___
 
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Taylor.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • What you should do if you have the flu

    What you should do if you have the flu

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-01-18 06:36:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of flu cases continue to rise. In Spokane County, more than 300 people have been hospitalized because of it and 14 of them have died. So how do you know you have the flu? KHQ met with Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer. He says that the flu is a respiratory illness and if you have it, you’ll know it’s more than a cold. “You have the body aches. Everything hurts. I’ve had people tell me their eyes hurt, their hair hu...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of flu cases continue to rise. In Spokane County, more than 300 people have been hospitalized because of it and 14 of them have died. So how do you know you have the flu? KHQ met with Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer. He says that the flu is a respiratory illness and if you have it, you’ll know it’s more than a cold. “You have the body aches. Everything hurts. I’ve had people tell me their eyes hurt, their hair hu...

    >>

  • WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera

    WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 6:12 PM EST2018-01-17 23:12:55 GMT

    CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. - A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000. The Oregonian reports that the Clatsop County sheriff's office accused Marlin Lee Larson of several crimes after the boater told investigators he couldn't see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view when he was sitting down.

    >>

    CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. - A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000. The Oregonian reports that the Clatsop County sheriff's office accused Marlin Lee Larson of several crimes after the boater told investigators he couldn't see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view when he was sitting down.

    >>

  • Amazon announces 20 finalists for its second headquarters

    Amazon announces 20 finalists for its second headquarters

    Thursday, January 18 2018 10:06 AM EST2018-01-18 15:06:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We didn't make the cut. But we knew that was coming, right?  Amazon released a "short" list of cities it's considering for its second headquarters and although we made a good case (IMO), Spokane did not make the cut.  So who did make the cut?  The 20 potential cities include...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We didn't make the cut. But we knew that was coming, right?  Amazon released a "short" list of cities it's considering for its second headquarters and although we made a good case (IMO), Spokane did not make the cut.  So who did make the cut?  The 20 potential cities include...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Even without El Nino last year, Earth keeps on warming

    Even without El Nino last year, Earth keeps on warming

    Thursday, January 18 2018 12:05 PM EST2018-01-18 17:05:05 GMT

    WASHINGTON - Scientists say last year wasn't quite as hot as 2016's record-shattering mark, but it ranked either second or third, depending on who was counting. Either way, scientists say it showed a clear signal of man-made global warming because it was the hottest year they've seen without an El Nino boosting temperatures naturally.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - Scientists say last year wasn't quite as hot as 2016's record-shattering mark, but it ranked either second or third, depending on who was counting. Either way, scientists say it showed a clear signal of man-made global warming because it was the hottest year they've seen without an El Nino boosting temperatures naturally.

    >>

  • US marshal shot, killed while serving warrant in Pennsylvania

    US marshal shot, killed while serving warrant in Pennsylvania

    Thursday, January 18 2018 11:30 AM EST2018-01-18 16:30:34 GMT

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - The mayor of Harrisburg says a U.S. marshal is dead after being shot while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city. Mayor Eric Papenfuse says two other officers were wounded in the Thursday morning shooting, including one from Harrisburg. The York City Police Department says one of its officers had non-life threatening injuries.

    >>

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - The mayor of Harrisburg says a U.S. marshal is dead after being shot while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city. Mayor Eric Papenfuse says two other officers were wounded in the Thursday morning shooting, including one from Harrisburg. The York City Police Department says one of its officers had non-life threatening injuries.

    >>

  • Officials: Thousands of skilled jobs are going unfilled

    Officials: Thousands of skilled jobs are going unfilled

    Thursday, January 18 2018 11:26 AM EST2018-01-18 16:26:29 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho - Education officials say thousands of science, technology, engineering and math jobs are going unfilled each year in Idaho due to a lack of skilled workers. The Lewiston Tribune reports that education officials told the state Legislature's joint budget committee last week that 7,000 STEM jobs went unfilled in Idaho last year - double the number from the prior year.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho - Education officials say thousands of science, technology, engineering and math jobs are going unfilled each year in Idaho due to a lack of skilled workers. The Lewiston Tribune reports that education officials told the state Legislature's joint budget committee last week that 7,000 STEM jobs went unfilled in Idaho last year - double the number from the prior year.

    >>
    •   