Procession, memorial held to honor slain deputy

Crowds lined streets and filled an auditorium to honor a Washington state sheriff's deputy who was slain during a home invasion.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says about 1,500 law enforcement personnel and 650 patrol vehicles participated in a procession to the Wednesday memorial for Deputy Daniel McCartney at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.



Authorities say McCartney was responding to a break-in Jan. 7 at a mobile home southeast of Tacoma. He made a "shots fired" call shortly after arriving and deputies found him with a gunshot wound and a suspect with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.



McCartney, 34, died early Jan. 8 at a Tacoma hospital. He was a married Navy veteran with three sons ages 4, 6 and 9. He had been a Pierce County Deputy for three years.



Two people have been charged with murder in connection with his death.

