Teen charged in Idaho shooting death pleads guilty

(AP) - An eastern Washington state teen has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of man during a camping trip in northern Idaho.



The Lewiston Tribune reports 17-year-old Keagan Tennant on Tuesday also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, principal to destruction, concealment of evidence and robbery after reaching an agreement with Latah County prosecutors.



The Pullman teen was arrested in July and charged for the death of 18-year-old Tim Reeves.



Authorities say Tennant fired a rifle at Reeves during a camping trip near Troy. Authorities say Tennant and another man attempted to hide the body, and they robbed a pizza delivery driver before fleeing.



When Judge John Stegner questioned Tennant on why he was pleading guilty, he told the judge "it's the right thing to do."



___



Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/17/2018 9:09:45 AM (GMT -8:00)