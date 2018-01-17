N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force needs your help finding this man

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force are asking for the public's help locating Everett William Scovel. He is being sought on charges for Resisting, Obstructing and Eluding on original charges of assaulting a Peace Officer. This warrant has a full United States extradition.

Scovel, 40, is a 6'01, 175 lb man with hazel eyes and brown hair. Scovel was last known to be living in Post Falls, Idaho.

Anyone with information should call the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force at (208) 665-4455. The identities of callers will remain confidential and reward money may be available.