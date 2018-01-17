UPDATE: Man turns himself in to Adams County Jail

UPDATE: Adams County Sheriff's Office says Nava turned himself into the jail.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for 32-year-old Jonny Nava.

Nava is wanted and suspected of several charges stemming from an incident Tuesday evening. According to deputies, the incident involves the unlawful discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and other driving offenses.

Nava also has several outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Adams County.

If you know the whereabouts of Nava, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 488-2061.