Ohio police warn of 'Rizzy powder' after man's skin eaten away

Police in Stark County, Ohio have sent a warning to other departments after the skin on a man's arms was eaten away, possibly by a new heroin combination.

WCMH-TV in Columbus reported that the man was possibly injured by heroin laced with Rizzy powder. The man's arms were blackened, and some of his skin was eaten away.

"It's very, very disturbing," Alliance Police Sgt. Michael Yarian said.

Narcotics officers with the department noticed the injuries after they arrested a heroin addict, who told them he bought heroin laced with the powder and injected it. So what is Rizzy powder? According to one website that sells it, the powder is used in flower centerpieces to change the color of flowers. The site officers a disclaimer saying the powder is toxic and should not be ingested.

“Now we got skin dying,” Yarian said. “It’s so new that we’re not even sure what all the dangers are yet. It seems like every week, or once a month, there’s something new,”

In a letter to other agencies, Alliance police wrote: