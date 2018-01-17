Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas s - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

UPDATE:  Thursday evening, with the assistance and tips received by citizens, Spokane Valley Police Department Detectives identified and located the woman in these surveillance photos. 

She is safe, uninjured, and is currently cooperating with the Detectives as they work to thoroughly investigate this brutal crime.

As this is an active investigation, no further information is available for release at this time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled. She told the deputies Rush had raped her.

Court documents say Rush had come into the gas station earlier in the night with a female, and then came back later, came around the counter and forced her in the bathroom.

Now deputies say that after viewing several hours of surveillance video, Sexual Assault Unit Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the woman Rush was seen with. The video shows she arrives with Rush in a black 1998 Honda Accord around 1 a.m. on January 13, just hours before the brutal crime took place. 

If you know who the woman is, contact Det. Rob Satake, at 509-477-6319.

