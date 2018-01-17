Dog recovering after falling through icy water in Sandpoint

A dog is recovering after she fell through the ice on Chuck Slough in Sandpoint. Rescuers with Selkirk Fire and Rescue retrieved the retriever, and the kayaker who went out on the ice to save her and got stuck. on Monday.

The 2-year-old golden retriever named Bailey is calm now, but it happened in a matter of minutes.

"Bailey got distracted by some of the geese out on the slough and she made a beeline to go say hi and she went out on the ice and unfortunately she went too far,” Herman Bloomberg said.

Bailey broke through the ice and was hanging on by two paws. That’s when Herman went into rescue mode.

“Our neighbor has a kayak and I asked them if I could use it,” Bloomberg said.

After getting the kayak, Herman paddled as fast as he could to Bailey.

They also called 911, and Selkirk Fire got there within minutes.

“An individual had already been in a cold water immersion suit,” Bloomberg said.

In pictures that have since gone viral, Herman is in the kayak and a member of the Selkirk Fire is with him helping rescue Bailey.

With help from the fire department, they were able to get Bailey out, but she was freezing.

“She was quite fatigued, a few minutes had gone by and she was shivering pretty much uncontrollably at that point,” Bloomberg said.

Bailey is doing just fine, but rescuing people from dangerous situations is something Herman knows all too well.

“I'm retired from Houston Fire and Rescue, I was there for 35 years as a paramedic with them,” he said.

Bloomberg now volunteers with the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team.

He’s glad the family dog is home safe.

“She's a sweet dog but unfortunately she loves making friends with the geese,” he said.