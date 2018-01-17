Colorado man's body found encased in concrete inside his own hom - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Colorado man's body found encased in concrete inside his own home, daughter charged

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. -

Prosecutors charged a Colorado woman with the father's murder this week after 9 News says police investigating his disappearance found his body encased in concrete inside the crawl space under his home. 

45-year-old Dayna Jennings was arrested Jan. 10 after police searched her 69-year-old William Mussack's home and found his remains, approximately one month after friends and family members say they stopped hearing from him. 

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Colorado Gazette, Jennings admitted to police that she poured concrete in the crawlspace. When police told Jennings that investigators planned to break up the concrete, "she sated that she wished to speak with a lawyer," the affidavit reads. One of the officers questioning Jennings received a text message that police at the house had found human remains encased in concrete inside a crawl space.

Police in the city of Federal Heights near Denver began investigating Mussack's disappearance late December after Musscak's brother told police he hadn't spoken to his brother for several weeks, and requested officers check on him. 

According to the Gazette, Jennings told officers conducting the welfare check that her father did not live there. When officers returned and got permission from Jennings to search the home, officers reported in the affidavit that the house smelled "like sewage and something rotting."

Jennings told the officers that a toilet had overflowed in the basement, where her father usually slept. She told officers that her father had gone to the mountains with his girlfriend, and she had not seen him in several weeks. The affidavit says Mussack's phone showed almost no activity from that time until Dec. 29.

According to the affidavit, family members insisted to police that Mussack would not have dropped contact with them, and officers returned for a third time to the home, at which time Jennings refused to let them in. Officers determined that none of Mussack's family members, friends or his girlfriend had heard from him in several weeks. 

Mussack's son Brian later told police that his father sent him a text message on Dec. 7, saying that Jennings had "drugged" him and he "had been unconscious for 15 hours after taking a bite of hamburger she had given him," according to the affidavit. Brian Mussack said that was the last time he heard from his father.

He also told officers that Jennings texted him two weeks later complaining that their father was being abusive and struggling to make payments on his house. Mussack's son told officers he was skeptical because his father was "mild mannered" and careful with money.

When police spoke to Jennings' ex-husband Joel, he told them that her massage business had closed in November.

The affidavit also mentions that Jennings ordered two dumpsters delivered to the home in December and police reported seeing flooring and carpet debris in front of the house. Joel Jennings also told police he wouldn't expect her to do major house remodeling work on her own.

Jennings is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 15.

