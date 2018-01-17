Indiana mom leaves kids alone in freezing car during lengthy job interview

Despite the dangerously cold temperatures, Indianapolis Police say a mother left her two young children alone in a car for over an hour.

According to FOX 59, the 26-year-old mother allegedly went into the Community Hospital North for a job interview, leaving behind her 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter until the two sought help.

According to a police report obtained by FOX 59, the temperature at the time was just 5 degrees. Law enforcement measured the temperature inside the car using a laser thermometer, finding it to be only five degrees warmer.

"No matter what temperature it is, it's always a bad idea to leave young children inside a car by themselves," Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine told FOX 59, saying that extreme cold can be just as dangerous.

"Hypothermia sets in instantly. As soon as you get in these cold temperatures, in a matter of minutes your body goes into a hypothermic state and it can be detrimental to anyone, especially a child," Perrine said.

While the mother claimed to have left the car running, the officer at the scene noted that the windows were frosted over. The officer also noted that based off of the surveillance video from the hospital, the children were left alone in the car for one hour and 19 minutes.

While arranging for child care can be challenging, police say there are safer options besides leaving them alone inside a car- regardless the temperature.

"Take the children inside with you. I know finding a babysitter is not always an option, but take them inside," Perrine told FOX 59. "It's not always convenient, but safety isn't always convenient and you have to make sure you do things the safe way."

The mother was not arrested and able to take her children home. The incident was reported to CPS and sent to the child abuse division.