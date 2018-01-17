Car crashes into two Spokane businesses

Employees at two Spokane businesses were trapped Wednesday afternoon after a car drove through the front doors.

The crash happened at a professional building on N. Division St. and Magnesium Rd., shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say the driver was parked in front of the building and thought she put her car in reverse, but when she tried to back up she drove through the glass doors.

Employees at both businesses had to wait for a tow truck to move the car before they could leave. No one was hurt.

Both businesses closed for the day, it’s unknown when they will reopen.