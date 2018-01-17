WSU police urge those struggling to get help before it's too late

Law enforcement on the Palouse said Wednesday suicide may be more common than many believe on college campuses. They said they hope the tragedy at Washington State University will motivate others to seek help.



"There are people who are always there, willing to be there and talk to someone" said Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins. "Try to take this tragic event and make some good out of it. Talk with people about depression."



Jenkins said, on average, there are three to four suicides or suicide attempts involving college age individuals in Pullman each year. In Moscow, police said they have already responded to two suicide attempts associated with campus there in just the past six months.



"I think it does happen more often than people might think," Chief Jenkins said.



It's something students echo.



"I think it's way widespread than people realize," one student told us. "It can be a spiral effect."



Both police and students on the Palouse are pleading with anyone in pain to talk to someone.



"It can help a lot more than you might think," said one student. "Know that a lot of other people are going through a hard time too."



National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1.800.273.8255