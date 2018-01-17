Tukwila man charged with killing cousin, putting remains in suitcase

(AP) - A 37-year-old Tukwila man has been charged with murder after his cousin's remains were found in a suitcase outside a Tukwila apartment complex on Jan. 11.



The SeattlePI reports Rosalio Ramos-Ramos was charged Wednesday in the death of Pedro Venegas-Ramos.



The brother of Rosalio Ramos-Ramos called 911 before the remains were discovered, claiming his brother was suffering mental health difficulties and may have killed someone.



Police arrived but didn't spot obvious signs of a crime and left. Prosecutors say the next day a woman in the building reported finding human remains in the suitcase.



Prosecutors say Ramos-Ramos stabbed Venegas-Ramos multiple times and attempted to completely dismember him.



Ramos-Ramos' brother confirmed that the suitcase belonged to them and police used fingerprints on the body to match it with Venegas-Ramos.



Court documents say Ramos-Ramos in interviews denied knowing Venegas-Ramos.



He's being held on $2 million bail.



