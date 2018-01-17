Former Coug Drew Bledsoe urges discussion of mental health

Following the unexpected death of Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski on Wednesday, the Cougar community continues to mourn the loss and look for ways to prevent tragedy in the future.

In an emotional post to his Instagram on Wednesday, former NFL quarterback and WSU alum, Drew Bledsoe told followers that talking about your struggles is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength.

"As men we have to learn to TALK about how we are feeling. Suicide in the #2 killer of men between 18-45!!" Bledsoe wrote in the post, that's accompanied by a black and white photo of Hilinski. "Reaching out for help when you need it is NOT a sign of weakness. Trusting your friends and asking for help is the ultimate sign of STRENGTH!!"

Bledsoe says we need to learn to treat mental health problems the same way athletes would treat an injury sustained on the field.

"If we sprain an ankle we go see a doctor. If we're struggling emotionally we have to learn to treat it the same way. It's our obligation to the people we love and the people who love us."

If you are struggling and need to talk, you can do so via the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.