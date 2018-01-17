Neighbors on the South Hill warn of coyotes in the area

Neighbors on the South Hill are warning each other to keep an eye on their pets after hearing coyotes howling on their street.

One neighbor snapped these photos near 53rd and Crestline of some prints they found on their property. She says the prints went up to her doorstep and then eventually met up with another set of prints.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the most important thing to do is don’t approach a coyote if you see them.

They say there are dens in the area and a way to keep them away is to not leave a food source out. So feed your dogs and cats inside, and don’t give wildlife access to the garbage.

They also say if you do see a coyote and it starts acting aggressively or becomes a threat, call Fish and Wildlife (509) 892-1001.

For more advice on what you can do: https://wdfw.wa.gov/living/coyotes.html#problems