Court documents: Lewiston man arrested for rape, posting videos online

A Lewiston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he raped an unconscious woman and posted videos online.

According to court documents, the victim contacted Nez Perce County deputies on January 12, and said a video of her having sex without her consent was posted online. She told investigators the title of the video and the site where it could be found. Deputies found the video along with several others posted by the same man over the course of several months.

According to the documents, Frank V. Cunningham's online profile showed that videos he had posted starting in July of last year had been viewed almost 4 million times. Some of them showed the victim unconscious. The victim said she was unaware of being recorded and did not consent to being recorded.

Deputies went to Cunningham's work and arrested him on charges including video voyeurism and rape. They confiscated his cell phone for evidence. He was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.